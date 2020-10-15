JUST IN: Reynolds and Reynolds CEO charged in alleged $2B tax fraud scheme

Department of Justice officials said at a news conference in San Francisco that the 79-year-old Texas billionaire hid the money over 20 years through complicated schemes including filing false returns and setting up secret accounts all over the world to hide and launder money. They also charged him with investor fraud.

Prosecutors also announced that Robert Smith, founder and chairman of investment firm Vista Equity Partners, will cooperate in the investigation and pay $139 million to settle a tax probe.