JUST IN: Messages indicate closure plans for two downtown banks

Recent messages to customers are pointing to plans by two banks to close their downtown Dayton branches.
One message over the signature of John McGinley, managing director of consumer and community banking for JP Morgan Chase, is telling readers that a Chase branch in the Stratacache Tower, 40 N. Main St., will close permanently by Dec. 16 this year.
That message encourages recipients to visit other Chase branches at 1158 W. Third St. and elsewhere or one of the bank’s ATM machines in the area.
A similar message over the signature of Richard Lux, district leader in Dayton for U.S. Bank, tells readers of plans to permanently close that company’s branch at 10 N. Ludlow St., also downtown.
The latter branch, off Courthouse Plaza, had been temporarily closed earlier this year, the message from Lux states.
“We understand that closing a branch could be an inconvenience, but we are dedicated to helping you and our employees during this transition,” the U.S. Bank message says.
A message from a JP Morgan representative says the bank will consolidate its branch at the former Kettering Tower into the branch on West Third Street, about 1.5 miles away. That will happen Dec. 16.
“Sometimes we consolidate a branch when another is nearby, or traffic is low,” a message from the bank to the Dayton Daily News said Wednesday. “This allows us to provide a strong, successful branch network that can serve our community for the long-term.”