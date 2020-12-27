Brick-and-vinyl 2-story offers use of pool, picnic shelters, common areas

The formal entry opens from the covered front porch through a leaded-glass front door into a foyer with hardwood flooring. Formal areas are to the left and right. The living room, which could also be a study, is to the left while the formal dining room to the right has crown molding, a chair rail and access to the kitchen.

Straight off the foyer is the great room which has a corner gas fireplace and four rear-facing windows. The fireplace has a wood mantel and ceramic-tile hearth. Neutral carpet was installed in the formal areas and great room earlier in 2020.

Hardwood flooring offsets the breakfast room, kitchen and morning room from the great room. The kitchen has oak cabinetry that includes an island, a buffet counter and a double pantry within the laundry room.

A double sink is below a window. The stainless-steel appliances include a range, dishwasher, microwave oven and refrigerator. A short hallway from the kitchen ends at the formal dining room and provides access to a half bathroom with pedestal sink.

The morning room is open to the breakfast room and has a cathedral ceiling with ceiling fan. Sliding patio doors open to the rear deck and back yard.

A staircase is accessible from the breakfast room and leads up to a loft family room with a vaulted ceiling. Several windows fill the room with natural light and speakers are built-in for the surround-sound system. Three bedrooms are off a short hallway from the loft. All three bedrooms have walk-in closets. There is also a full bath with tub/shower and single-sink vanity.

The main bedroom has a vaulted ceiling with plant shelf and is large enough to have a sitting room area. The bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a private bathroom which has a dressing area, a soaking tub, a walk-in shower with glass doors and a double-sink vanity.

The basement is accessible from the great room and has been finished into a recreation room. There is a third full bath with tub/shower and single-sink vanity. Unfinished space is divided, offering a possible exercise room, storage and mechanical room. The furnace and central air-conditioning systems were updated in 2011.

DAYTON

Price: $309,000

No Open House

Highlights: About 3,250 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, great room, gas fireplace, loft family room, morning room, oak hardwood floors, finished basement, recreation room, large rear deck 2018, roof 2015, furnace updated 2011, carpeting 2020, oversized 2-car garage, homeowner association includes swimming pool and covered picnic areas

Directions: Ohio Route 4 to Bath Road, left on Kitridge Road to right on Heritage Park Boulevard, or Route 202 to east on Kitridge to Heritage Park

For more information:

Emily Tith

Irongate Inc. Realtors

937-947-0895

Website: https://emilytith.irongaterealtors.com

A large wooden deck was added to the back of the house in 2018. The two-story has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a finished basement and an oversized two-car garage. Recent updates have been made to the roof and furnace and new carpet was installed in 2020.

CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS BY KATHY TYLER