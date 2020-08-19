Bridge construction to close part of Alex Bell Road for about 90 days, starting Monday

Washington Township has announced that it will close part of Alex Bell Road just east of Mad River Road for bridge construction starting Monday, Aug. 24.
Construction on the bridge, which spans Holes Creek, is expected to take about 90 days to complete. Detour signs will direct drivers around the construction using Yankee Street, state Route 725 and McEwen Road.
In early May, we spoke to Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner about the $875,000 project, who said that this will involve significant rehabilitation of the bridge. He also said around 9,000 vehicles use Alex Bell Road per day, so the construction was likely to cause a significant inconvenience.
At the time, Gruner said that the construction would probably start in June, but also estimated about 90 days to complete the project.