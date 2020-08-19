Bridge construction to close part of Alex Bell Road for about 90 days, starting Monday

Explore Part of Alex Bell Road to be closed for three months

Construction on the bridge, which spans Holes Creek, is expected to take about 90 days to complete. Detour signs will direct drivers around the construction using Yankee Street, state Route 725 and McEwen Road.

In early May, we spoke to Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner about the $875,000 project, who said that this will involve significant rehabilitation of the bridge. He also said around 9,000 vehicles use Alex Bell Road per day, so the construction was likely to cause a significant inconvenience.