Build Your Butter Cow contest brings fair tradition to Ohioans’ homes

Break out the butter and bring an Ohio State Fair Tradition home to your kitchen with the Build Your Butter Cow challenge.
Created by the American Dairy Association Mideast in celebration of state fair, the contest invites Ohioans to create their own butter cow for the chance to win a Yeti cooler.
To enter, follow the American Dairy Association Mideast on Facebook and reply to their post about the contest with a picture of your butter sculpture. Make sure to tag a friend to nominate them to build their own butter cow as well.
DIY Butter Cow Scuplting Contest
Submissions will be accepted through Aug. 9.
A video posted to the American Dairy Association Mideast’s Facebook page features butter sculptor Paul Brooke and shows how to get your creation started.
The American Dairy Association Mideast will announce the most beautiful butter bovine on Aug. 10.