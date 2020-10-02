CareFlight transports 1 with serious injuries following Xenia Twp. crash

A person with serious injuries was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight following a two-vehicle crash on Ludlow Road in Xenia Twp.
A second person was transported to Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash was reported around 11:13 a.m. near state Route 235, according to Greene County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers.
A red car on Ludlow Road went left of center and hit another car, ac
cording to crews on the scene.
The driver of the red vehicle was seriously injured and the driver of the second vehicle was the patient with non-life-threatening injuries.
There were no passengers in either car.
We will update this story as more information is released.