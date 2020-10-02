President Trump, Trump Jr. made campaign stops in Dayton area days before diagnosis

No one has reported that they were diagnosed with the virus after making a visit at the campaign stops.

State Rep. Jena Powell, R-Arcanum spoke during the Trump Jr. campaign and shook hands with the President’s son on the stage. The Dayton Daily News is attempting to reach out to Powell.

With COVID-19 contact tracing, an infected person can spread COVID-19 48 hours before the person has any symptoms or tests positive.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County spokesman Dan Suffoletto said while he can’t speak specifically about a case the department is not handling, but added “in general this again shows the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining distance.”

The Dayton Daily News is reaching out the Miami County health officials for their response.