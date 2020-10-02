President Trump, Trump Jr. made campaign stops in Dayton area days before diagnosis

President Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., recently visited the Dayton area during campaign stops, days before it was confirmed the President and First Lady were diagnosed with COVID-19.
President Trump made a campaign stop at a business at the Dayton International Airport on Sept. 21 and Trump Jr. stopped at a venue near Tipp City on Wednesday, one day after the presidential debate held near Cleveland.
Trump Jr., who was with the President in Cleveland during the debate, has not reported if he has COVID-19.
Hundreds of local people were present at each Dayton-area event with many not wearing masks.
No one has reported that they were diagnosed with the virus after making a visit at the campaign stops.
State Rep. Jena Powell, R-Arcanum spoke during the Trump Jr. campaign and shook hands with the President’s son on the stage. The Dayton Daily News is attempting to reach out to Powell.
With COVID-19 contact tracing, an infected person can spread COVID-19 48 hours before the person has any symptoms or tests positive.
Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County spokesman Dan Suffoletto said while he can’t speak specifically about a case the department is not handling, but added “in general this again shows the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining distance.”
The Dayton Daily News is reaching out the Miami County health officials for their response.
