Cargill to demolish silos, headhouse in Sidney

Demolition of Building 2, which includes 12 silos created to hold 89,000 bushels of grain, is scheduled to begin later this year. The building as constructed in 1967 by Landmark. Another large metal silo the was built in 1975 to hold 320,000 bushels of grain will also be torn down.

“We are eager to watch the landscape transformation that will take place as part of the Sidney Cargill Crush Expansion Project,” said Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst. “This project represents an investment of more than $225 million in Sidney.”