Cars come out for Drive Dayton History Road Tour

Stops on the tour included the Mound Cold War Discovery Center in Miamisburg; Hawthorn Hill, the Wright brothers' home; Patterson Homestead; Woodland Cemetery; and the Wright Cycle Shop/Aviation Trail in the Wright Dunbar District. The tour ended at Carillon Historical Park.

The oldest entry was a 1926 Marmon D-74 Victoria Coupe driven by Jerry and Marthann Heil, and the newest was Keith Friemark’s 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL.

In between there were Packards, Thunderbirds, Corvettes, Ford, muscle cars and a few Triumphs. A very rare 1948 Triumph 1800 Roadster driven by Peter Melville won the poker hand with four queens.

“Entrants seemed well pleased to be able to visit historic sites in the area while driving their historic vehicle,” Edgerton said. “Six decades of classic cars toured the area, to the surprise and delight of local auto aficionados.”

Dr. Jeffrey Rapkin brought his 1968 Oldsmobile 442 from Yorktown, Indiana.

“I’ve attended this Concours a number of times, and we just love the event and the setting. With the Concours postponed, we jumped at the chance to do this drive,” he said. “Dayton is such a great town, and now we know even more about the history, and the weather was perfect.”