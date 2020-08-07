Centerville golf course restaurant closes, worker tests positive for coronavirus

CENTERVILLE - The Golf Club at Yankee Trace has closed its restaurant after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee at the Clubhouse Grill restaurant who tested positive for the coronavirus last worked Aug. 2 and will be quarantined for 14 days, the city announced today on its website.
The golf course remains open, according to the city.
“Our staff can safely continue golf operations,” Centerville’s website states.
The employee who tested positive is asymptomatic and wore gloves and a mask for the entirety of their shifts, the city stated.
“We believe the employee would have had only limited contact - if any - with golf operations staff,” Centerville’s website states.
The restaurant will be closed until further notice as a precaution, according to the city, and crews will “thoroughly sanitize the clubhouse.”
If patrons prefer to have all service outside of the clubhouse, they should call the golf shop and an employee will make accommodations to serve them, according to the city.