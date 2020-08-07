Breaking News

Centerville golf course restaurant closes, worker tests positive for coronavirus

X

Centerville golf course restaurant closes, worker tests positive for coronavirus

The Golf Club at Yankee Trace has closed its restaurant after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. FILE
The Golf Club at Yankee Trace has closed its restaurant after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. FILE

Credit: TREMAYNE HOGUE/STAFF

Credit: TREMAYNE HOGUE/STAFF

Local News | 29 minutes ago
By Nick Blizzard

CENTERVILLE - The Golf Club at Yankee Trace has closed its restaurant after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee at the Clubhouse Grill restaurant who tested positive for the coronavirus last worked Aug. 2 and will be quarantined for 14 days, the city announced today on its website.

The golf course remains open, according to the city.

ExploreEARLIER: Centerville schools diversity plan draws support, opposition

“Our staff can safely continue golf operations,” Centerville’s website states.

The employee who tested positive is asymptomatic and wore gloves and a mask for the entirety of their shifts, the city stated.

“We believe the employee would have had only limited contact - if any - with golf operations staff,” Centerville’s website states.

ExploreRELATED: Centerville schools likely to start year fully online

The restaurant will be closed until further notice as a precaution, according to the city, and crews will “thoroughly sanitize the clubhouse.”

If patrons prefer to have all service outside of the clubhouse, they should call the golf shop and an employee will make accommodations to serve them, according to the city.

ExploreCORONAVIRUS: Parents split as school districts work on COVID-19 reopening policies

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.