Central State University awarded $2.2 million to help low-income, first-generation, and students with disabilities succeed in college

“Our office is laser-focused on providing academic guidance and coaching, graduate and professional school preparation, and a structured financial literacy curriculum,” said Mortenous A. Johnson, director, TRiO Student Support Services. “We know these wrap-around services lead to student success, and it shows in the numbers.”

Just in the last academic year, Central State University’s metrics provided a clear picture of the positive impact the program has had on its participants. Eighty-nine percent of the students persisted and stayed in school, 86 percent were in good academic standing, and 59 percent graduated with a bachelor’s degree.

“Our students are thought-provoking, academically curious, energized, grounded and absolute gems,” said Johnson. “They make the program, and as a result, SSS’ collective dynamism produces a new-generation of thought leaders, and civic-minded agents ready for change and transformation. Not to mention, (it is) more likely that students will graduate.”

For more information on Central State University TRiO Support Services, reach Johnson at mjohnson@centralstate.edu.