Change coming on what type of Greene County businesses can get coronavirus funding

Greene County businesses that previously were ineligible for coronavirus relief grants because they had already received federal funding may be able to apply next week for up to $300,000 in funding available.
Greene County commissioners will consider this change in how they distribute federal CARE Act funding at their meeting this afternoon.
“Commissioners wanted to help the smallest businesses first and those that had no other federal or state help first,” said Greene County Administrator Brandon Huddleson.
The program was created using the money from the federal CARES Act program, with Greene County receiving $2.5 million in funds from the state.
Greene County commissioners set aside $500,000 for the small business program, leaving $2 million to be used to offset the cost of Greene County response to the pandemic, the county said.
The county has spent about $200,000 on the CARES grant for small businesses, so the businesses that would newly be allowed to apply have about $300,000 available to them, Huddleson said.
On Aug. 1, the department rolled out the program, which was created to provide economic relief to local businesses for costs directly associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release. Through August, only businesses with up to $1 million gross annual income were able to apply.
At the end of August, the county announced it would also begin allowing companies with up to $5 million gross annual income to apply.
To apply for the CARES Grant for Greene County Small businesses, a business have 50 or fewer employees, have less than $5 million in gross annual revenue and must have a physical storefront, among other requirements.
Applications for the CARES Grant for Greene County Small Businesses programs can be accessed on the Greene County website.
The board will meet at 1 p.m. at the Greene County Administration building to consider this change.