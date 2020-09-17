Change coming on what type of Greene County businesses can get coronavirus funding

The county has spent about $200,000 on the CARES grant for small businesses, so the businesses that would newly be allowed to apply have about $300,000 available to them, Huddleson said.

On Aug. 1, the department rolled out the program, which was created to provide economic relief to local businesses for costs directly associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release. Through August, only businesses with up to $1 million gross annual income were able to apply.

At the end of August, the county announced it would also begin allowing companies with up to $5 million gross annual income to apply.

To apply for the CARES Grant for Greene County Small businesses, a business have 50 or fewer employees, have less than $5 million in gross annual revenue and must have a physical storefront, among other requirements.

Applications for the CARES Grant for Greene County Small Businesses programs can be accessed on the Greene County website.

The board will meet at 1 p.m. at the Greene County Administration building to consider this change.