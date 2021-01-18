X

Changes in Kettering Health’s visitor policy go into effect

By Kristen Spicker

Starting today, Kettering Health Network is allowing one visitor per patient for the patient’s entire stay.

The change in policy went into effect at 8 a.m.

Exceptions include the following:

  • No visitors will be allowed for outpatient testing, such as noninvasive radiology testing, routine X-rays and lab studies.
  • Patients who need help due to mobility, interpretation or health care decisions may have an additional person with them.
  • Patients younger than 18 may be two visitors and are limited to only one parent or guardian at a time.
  • No visitation is allowed for patients younger than 18 unless they are the parent or legal guardian.
  • End-of-life care situations will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

For more information on visitations, go to ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus.

