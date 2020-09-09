City manager: Business leaving Kettering amid COVID-19 with $120M payroll

On Tuesday afternoon, Synchrony announced their employees would work from home permanently as part of a strategy “to change how we work and transform our company and culture,” said Lisa Lanspery, Synchrony senior vice president of public relations.

Ohio is home to many of the company’s jobs and Kettering is “one of the largest” locations, she said.

The city had been working with the company for nearly a year on a plan for it to stay at the business park, Schwieterman said.

During those discussions – which included economic incentives for Synchrony – the business indicated that its annual payroll in the city is $120 million, he said.

The package the city offered “met the needs of both the tenant and the building owner and we had anticipated shortly thereafter there would be a signing of the lease,” Schwieterman said. "But then COVID-19 hit and they delayed that transaction.

“We continued to be in touch with them throughout the year just to make sure that they didn’t need anything from us, and then yesterday they notified us of their decision,” he added.