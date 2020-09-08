JUST IN: Business with nearly 1,900 Kettering jobs says employees to work from home after pandemic

KETTERING – A major employer in the city has announced it will have its workforce perform jobs at home after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
Synchrony, which has nearly 1,900 employees in Kettering, told its workers of that news today, said Lisa Lanspery, senior vice president of public relations for the Stamford, Conn-based company.
While Synchrony employs about 17,000 workers globally, Ohio holds many of its jobs and Kettering is “one of the largest” locations, she said.
Synchrony is a premier consumer financial services company delivering financing programs across industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, according to its website.