City of Dayton to distribute masks to families in need tomorrow, Thursday and Friday

The City of Dayton will distribute masks on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week to families in need, the city said in a release.
Households can receive up to 10 masks at drive-through events held at Kettering Field softball complex at 444 North Bend Boulevard, the release said.
Masks will be distributed tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
As of Tuesday, all of Ohio’s 88 counties meet the CDC’s definition for high-incidence, Gov. Mike DeWine said. Every county is also at least two times the high-incidence level, which is 100 cases per 100,000 residents. Montgomery County is number 18 of the top 20 Ohio counties ranked by highest occurrence, with 715.9 cases per 100k people, the state reported.
A revised order that requires Ohio retail stores to enforce mask-wearing took effect Monday as the state exceeded 300,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.
Some store owners who spoke to the Dayton Daily News said they didn’t expect problems with customers not wearing masks. Repeated violations could force a business to temporarily close, according to the state order.
Dorothy Lane Market has required face coverings for employees and customers for months, said Jessie Kuhn, marketing and communications director. Although it’s rare a customer arrives without a mask, the new state order gives its three area stores another tool to compel shoppers to wear face coverings, Kuhn said.