Claims for jobless benefits fall by 55,000

Last week, the movement was in the opposite direction. In the week ending October 10, the advance (or unrevised) figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims —or first-time claims for benefits — was 898,000, an increase of 53,000 from the previous week’s revised level.

“We are seeing robust activity and currently have hundreds of open positions for workers, primarily within the manufacturing and logistics sectors,” said Tom Maher, owner of the Manpower employment staffing franchise in Kettering. “More work than qualified workers.”

Historically, these remain very high numbers, but down dramatically from March, when the pandemic and related shutdowns triggered nearly 7 million claims in one week.

This story will be updated.