Claims for jobless benefits fall by 55,000

Layoffs may have slowed a bit in the most recent week, according to new Labor Department numbers.
In the week ending October 17, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims for unemployment benefits was 787,000, a decrease of 55,000 from the previous week’s revised level, the federal government said Thursday.
The number is seen as one barometer of layoffs nationwide.
The previous week’s level was revised down by 56,000 from 898,000 to 842,000, the department also said.
The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 5.7 percent for the week ending October 10, a decrease of 0.7 percentage point from the previous week’s revised rate.
Last week, the movement was in the opposite direction. In the week ending October 10, the advance (or unrevised) figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims —or first-time claims for benefits — was 898,000, an increase of 53,000 from the previous week’s revised level.
“We are seeing robust activity and currently have hundreds of open positions for workers, primarily within the manufacturing and logistics sectors,” said Tom Maher, owner of the Manpower employment staffing franchise in Kettering. “More work than qualified workers.”
Historically, these remain very high numbers, but down dramatically from March, when the pandemic and related shutdowns triggered nearly 7 million claims in one week.
