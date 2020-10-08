Claims for jobless benefits hover at historical heights

Applications for unemployment benefits are stuck at historically high levels.
Nationally, first-time claims for benefits fell slightly to 840,000 in the week ending October 3, a decrease of 9,000 from the previous week’s revised level, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday morning.
The previous week’s level was revised up by 12,000 from 837,000 to 849,000.
The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 7.5 percent for the week ending September 26, a decrease of 0.7 percentage point from the previous week’s revised rate.
The claims are a way to track layoffs, and economy-watchers ahd expected the number to remain high.
Nationally, the number fell slightly to 825,000 last week from 837,000 a week earlier. The number of weekly claims were as high as nearly 7 million but they have been stick at just under 900,000 for several weeks now, well above the pre-COVID record of just under 700,000.
In Ohio, residents filed 18,592 initial jobless claims last week, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).
The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 29 weeks (1,752,326) was more than the combined total of those filed during the last four years, the state said.