Cloudy to start with chance of afternoon showers

After some pre-dawn drizzle, rain chances will trail off to start the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. However, rain chances will creep back up during the day, peaking in the mid-afternoon before falling quickly in the evening.
Otherwise, we will see mostly cloudy skies to start that will gradually clear all through the day, then start to build up again overnight. Highs today will be near 88 degrees, and fall to around 65 degrees overnight.
Tomorrow we will again start with calm, cloudy skies around dawn, but the NWS forecast that rain chances will quickly rise through the morning for a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the early afternoon. After that, rain chances and cloud cover are predicted to largely clear out for a calm, clear night.
Temperatures will be warm with a high around 83 degrees, falling to a cooler 62 degrees at night.
After a wet weekend, Monday will be mostly sunny and calm, with a high of around 85 degrees during the day and a low around 61 degrees at night.