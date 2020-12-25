Cold, breezy with scattered flurries for Christmas Day

After night falls, clouds will increase again as temperatures fall to around 25 degrees.

During the day Sunday, temperatures will rise a little more to around 45 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy with some breezy winds, but during the day it will stay dry.

A few hours after dark, we will start to see a chance of rain, which will peak in the early hours of Monday morning before falling off quickly.

Sunday night will be breezy, with temperatures falling to around 35 degrees.