Cold, breezy with scattered flurries for Christmas Day

Today we will see slick spots on untreated roads and sidewalks, with the National Weather Service in Wilmington telling drivers to be cautious while traveling.
Conditions be cold and breezy today, with scattered flurries throughout the day, although little to no accumulation is expected. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will only rise to around 21 degrees.
Flurries will continue for a few hours after dark before chances for snow fade away. Clouds will mostly clear overnight for mostly sunny skies on Saturday morning.
Temperatures overnight will fall to around 16 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, with temperatures rising to a slightly warmer, if still cold, high of 37 degrees.
After night falls, clouds will increase again as temperatures fall to around 25 degrees.
During the day Sunday, temperatures will rise a little more to around 45 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy with some breezy winds, but during the day it will stay dry.
A few hours after dark, we will start to see a chance of rain, which will peak in the early hours of Monday morning before falling off quickly.
Sunday night will be breezy, with temperatures falling to around 35 degrees.