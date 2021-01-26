Commissaries set vision, refocus mission to be military’s ‘grocer of choice’ for 2021, beyond

DeCA’s new vision, “to be the grocery provider of choice for eligible patrons – delivering a vital benefit exclusively for the military community and their families,” reaffirms the agency’s commitment to superior customer service and providing the items patrons want and need at the best price, he added.

To achieve this vision, the agency established priority focus areas for improving the way it delivers the benefit. Some of those areas include the following:

Increasing sales, as DeCA owes it to its customers to deliver an efficient and effective commissary shopping experience

Expanding patronage by educating and conducting outreach events to get more of the newest eligible patrons – first term troops and younger service members along with disabled veterans – into the stores

Valuing customer feedback by responding to comments provided on the annual Commissary Customer Service Survey and ForeSee customer feedback tool to determine what attracts and maintains new customers

Adding e-commerce options such as expanding CLICK2GO curbside service to more locations and accepting online payments are just a couple of ways DeCA is looking to make shopping more convenient

Improving the supply chain by increasing DeCA’s order fill rates and bettering the agency’s relationship with its suppliers and distributors to ensure commissary customers have what they want, when they want it

Also, as part of this refocusing process, DeCA refined its values, emphasizing a greater focus on trust and treating all with dignity and respect.

“Overall, our overriding goal for 2021 and beyond is to ensure every eligible patron has the opportunity to enjoy the benefit,” Moore said. “This goal will be the basis of our corporate push to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of our commissary operations. We will lean forward to achieve our future goals, while ensuring an agency culture, focused on our deserving patrons.”