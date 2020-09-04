Connor Group makes $105 million Denver acquisition

Alas Over Lowry is the Connor Group’s fourth acquisition in 2020. The firm has closed or placed under agreement a total of $492.7 million in transactions this year.

“We believe people make the difference,” Connor said. “Over the last four years, we’ve built a strong team in our Denver region, enabling us to continue growing the market when the right opportunity arises.”

The Connor Group first entered the Denver market in 2017 with the $65 million acquisition of The Gardens at Cherry Creek. Alas Over Lowry is the company’s third acquisition in the region where they own and operate nearly 900-units.

The new name pays tribute to the World War II history of Lowry Air Force Base.

The Connor Group owns and operates 13,000 units in 41 luxury apartment communities across the country.