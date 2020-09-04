U.S. adds 1.4 million new jobs, as rate falls to 8.4% in August

Still struggling to break free of the ongoing global pandemic, the national economy added or recovered 1.4 million jobs in August, with the national jobless rate falling to a better-than-expected 8.4 percent, down from 10.2% in July.
Those numbers show that economic activity is slowly picking up, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday.
Hiring for the 2020 Census was part of the strengthening in government hiring, the bureau said. Job gains also happened in retail trade, in professional and business services, in leisure and hospitality, and in education and health services, the government said.
Another area of job gains: Manufacturing employment rose by 29,000, with gains seen in the non-durable goods sector (27,000 jobs added). Despite gains in recent months, employment in manufacturing is 720,000 below February’s, level, the bureau said.
Economists expected the numbers to show that hiring had continuing in August, looking for about 1.3 million new jobs. That would have been a good month, although it would also have been the slowest pace of the recovery since March and April.
The forecast was for unemployment to fall to 9.8% in August, below 10 percent for the first time since the pandemic was first truly felt in the United States in March.
About 29 million people were receiving some kind of state or federal assistance last month.
The nation is settling in for what likely will be a long, slow recovery. In recent months, the number of people who were unemployed for 15 weeks or longer rose to more than 6 million.
The unemployment rate in February was 3.5%.