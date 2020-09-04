U.S. adds 1.4 million new jobs, as rate falls to 8.4% in August

The forecast was for unemployment to fall to 9.8% in August, below 10 percent for the first time since the pandemic was first truly felt in the United States in March.

About 29 million people were receiving some kind of state or federal assistance last month.

The nation is settling in for what likely will be a long, slow recovery. In recent months, the number of people who were unemployed for 15 weeks or longer rose to more than 6 million.

The unemployment rate in February was 3.5%.