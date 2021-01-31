Consultants recommend Tipp City doing away with volunteer fire department

The department this year budgeted for five personnel around the clock, Tipp City Fire and Emergency Services Chief Cameron Haller said.

The department was commended by consultants for its efforts toward change so far including encouraging dual certification in fire and emergency medical services for employees.

The list of some of the recommendations include:

- Transition from the present volunteer system of providing fire protection and rescue services to a combination system of staffing using ‘on-station” part-time paid personnel.

- Establish a dual-certified shift supervisor or commander in the daily staffing

- Work with the Miami County Communications Center staff and other partner agencies to resolve service-related emergency communication issues

- Develop response procedures for technical search and rescue and hazardous materials incidents that include specific actions that can be taken by initial responding companies

The council has discussed the eventual need to move away from a reliance on volunteers for the emergency departments for several years. Council President Katelyn Berbach said the report conclusions were not surprising.

“We knew this was coming and was something we needed to plan for,” she said. “We have what our needs are now and can work with the township … It is nice to finally see it on paper.”

The next steps on the road to the future of Tipp City Fire and Emergency Services will be discussed between Tipp City and Monroe Twp. at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 on a Zoom meeting coordinated by city.

The Monroe Twp. trustees contract with the city for fire and ambulance services.

