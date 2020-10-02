Cool, partly cloudy today; Showers to return early Sunday

Today will be cool and partly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Overnight temperatures will fall to around 40 degrees.
On Saturday, a high pressure system over the Ohio Valley will keep conditions dry, while high temperatures remain cool at around 61 degrees.
However, starting in the early hours of Sunday morning we will start to see a chance of showers, which will continue to rise through the night and into the day on Sunday.
Temperatures overnight will fall to around 45 degrees.
Rain chances will last through the day on Sunday, with temperatures reaching a high of around 61 degrees.
The rain chances are expected to drop off after night falls, as temperatures drop to around 42 degrees.