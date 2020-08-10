Coronavirus: 101,731 total cases, 3,673 deaths reported in Ohio

Gov. DeWine initially tested positive for the virus Thursday morning before he planned to greet President Trump in Cleveland. DeWine took an antigen test as standard protocol for anyone meeting with the president. The test came back as positive, so the governor returned to Columbus to take a second test, this time a PCR test. The second test was negative. Fran DeWine and the governor’s staff were all tested and found negative for the virus Thursday.

This week the governor is expected to announce more guidance on sports, but he did not elaborate on the details. It is not clear if the plan will be shared at Tuesday’s regularly schedule coronavirus press briefing, or if it will be shared Thursday.