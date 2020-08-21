Coronavirus: 113,046 total cases, 3,955 deaths reported in Ohio

ODH reported 104 new hospitalizations and 20 ICU admissions. Throughout the pandemic, there have been 12,719 hospitalizations and 2,864 ICU admissions in the state.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine release updated county alert levels for the state. Clark and Preble counties moved from level 2 to level 3 and Montgomery County moved down from level 3 to level 2 for the first time since the health advisory system was created in July. Mercer County remained at level 3 with the rest of the Miami Valley staying at level 2.