Coronavirus: 11,738 daily cases, 452 hospitalizations reported in Ohio

Ohio is reporting 5,110 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state on Thursday, with 1,204 in southwest Ohio hospitals.

There are 247 coronavirus patients in the region’s ICUs and 205 on ventilators, according to ODH. COVID-19 patients make up 16% of the regions hospital beds and 21% of ICU beds. There are 2,104 hospital beds (27.86%) and ICU beds (19.64%) available in southwest Ohio.

Throughout the pandemic, Ohio has recorded 5,090 ICU admissions related to coronavirus.

Deaths increased by 111 Thursday, bringing the total to 7,298.

Ohio could receive its first batch of coronavirus vaccines as early as next week. Based off information from the federal government, Ohio is expected to receive 98,000 vaccines from Pfizer around Dec. 15, DeWine said last week.

A week later, Ohio is slated to receive a batch of 201,000 from Moderna.