Coronavirus: 973 new cases reported in Ohio, total increases to 132,965

Twelve ICU admissions were reported Wednesday for a total of 3,054. Hospitalizations increased by 116 to 14,083.

Data released Tuesday showed Butler and Montgomery counties were among counties with the most coronavirus cases by population over the last two weeks. Butler County ranked second in the state with 943 cases reported from Aug. 25 to Sept. 7 and 246.1 cases per 100,000 people.

Montgomery County had 1,044 cases and 196.4 cases per 100,000, making it fifth.

In recent weeks, the list was made up of primarily rural counties, showing that less-populated areas were seeing more of a spread. However, with students going back to class, university towns are seeing an increase in cases.