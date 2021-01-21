Coronavirus: Cars line up for drive-thru vaccine clinic at UD Arena

Vehicles were lined up in the street outside University of Dayton Arena Thursday morning for a drive-thru coronavirus vaccine clinic.
Premier Health announced Wednesday that it was opening registration for the clinic after it received nearly 4,000 additional vaccines.
Vaccinations are by appointment only.
The drive-thru clinics will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Saturday.
Those eligible can schedule an appointment through www.premierhealth.com/vaccine, MyChart or by calling (937) 276-4141 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Premier Health will continue to announce more clinics as it receives more vaccinations.
This week, Ohio opened coronavirus vaccines to the general public for the first time as part of Phase 1B. Vaccinations began earlier this week for people ages 80 and older and will open to those ages 75 and older next week.