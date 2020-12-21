Coronavirus continues to stall holiday travel

Nationwide, airports are seeing a similar trend. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported about 560,000 passengers flying on Thanksgiving this year, down from about 1.5 million flying on last Thanksgiving.

“We are still open. We are still flying, but people have to make that choice on their own,” Hughes said.

Ohioans are encouraged to quarantine for 14 days after traveling to South Dakota, Pennsylvania Kansas, Iowa, Mississippi, Texas, Utah, Tennessee, Nevada, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and Arizona, according to the state health department.

Hughes said the Dayton International airport has installed more hand sanitizer throughout the airport, and an ultraviolet light system that kills germs on the handrails of the escalators.

“We are encouraging mask wearing and social distancing. We are making sure that we are as safe as possible,” Hughes said. “And I know airlines are doing extra cleaning once passengers leave the plane.”

Hughes said about 24,000 people flew out of the Dayton International Airport during November. That figure is down about 65% from last November. She expects holiday travel to follow that trend.

“We do stress that if someone decides to travel, that they take the necessary precautions,” Dudas said. “We encourage people to use caution.”

Dudas said AAA is recommending that people plan ahead for their travel and make sure to pack extra masks and cleaning supplies.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by four cents to $2.20, which is five cents more than a week ago, eight cents more than a month ago, but 35 cents less than a year ago.

Today’s gas price average in Ohio is $2.10, and while that is up from a week and a month ago, it is still more than 40 cents below the average price of a year ago.

AAA said they can’t predict exactly what prices will be next week, but if everyone follows the recommendations of the CDC, the travel agency expects demand to be light, which tends to keep prices lower.

By the numbers

$2.09 - average gas price in Dayton last week

$2.54 - average gas price a year ago in Dayton

$1.83 - average gas price a month ago in Dayton

$2.10 - average gas price in Ohio on Dec. 18

$2.21 - average gas price nationally on Dec. 18

data from AAA