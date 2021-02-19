Coronavirus: Daily case average drops below 3,000 in Ohio

After reporting less than 3,000 cases of coronavirus a day for seven days in a row, Ohio’s 21-day case average dropped below 3,000 Friday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Over the last three weeks, Ohio has reported an average of 2,910 cases. The state added 2,303 cases on Friday, nearly half the 4,191 cases reported on Jan. 30. In the last 21 days, Ohio’s reported less than 3,000 cases 10 times.
Hospitalizations increased by 152 Friday, just under the 21-day average of 155. Throughout the pandemic, Ohio has reported 49,213 total hospitalizations.
As of Friday, 1,493 COIVD-19 patients were in Ohio hospitals.
Twelve ICU admissions were record Friday, bringing the total to 7,014 in Ohio.
The state’s deaths increased by 82 for a total of 16,693.
Nearly 12% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, with 1,396,886 people having the first dose and 576,534 completing the vaccination in Ohio as of Friday.
Next week, Ohio will begin having virtual town halls to address health inequities and questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus vaccine.
They will focus on African Americans, Hispanic/Latinos, Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders and rural Ohioans.
The town halls are scheduled for:
- Monday, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m.: African American Ohioans
- Tuesday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m.: Hispanic/Latino Ohioans
- Monday, March 1, 6:30 p.m.: Asian-American and Pacific-Islander Ohioans
- Tuesday, March 2, 6:30 p.m.: Rural Ohioans
Ohioans can view the town halls on the state health department’s Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as at coronavirus.ohio.gov/townhall.