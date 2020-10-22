X

Coronavirus: More than 2,400 cases reported as Ohio breaks another record

Gov. Mike DeWine

By Kristen Spicker

Ohio broke its daily coronavirus record for the second straight day with 2,425 cases reported Thursday.

Yesterday, there were 2,366 cases reported, breaking the previous record set on Saturday.

This is the fifth time the state has broken the daily case record in less than 10 days. There have been 190,430 total cases reported during the pandemic in Ohio, according to the state health department.

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will provide an update on coronavirus' impact on Ohio and how the state is responding.

They are scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.

Ohio also set a new record for new COVID-19 hospitalizations after 216 were reported Tuesday.

With the state’s cases and hospitalizations continuing to climb over the last two weeks, DeWine has repeated pleas for Ohioans to follow health guidelines in hopes of getting coronavirus under control before winter.

