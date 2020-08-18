Coronavirus: Mercer, Darke counties top state in cases by population

Gov. Mike DeWine announced all contact and non-contact sports can resume in Ohio this fall. Schools that wish to move some fall sports to the spring will be permitted by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Schools that decided to not go forward with fall sports this year will have the opportunity to be able to have them during the spring as well.

Dr. Jim Borchers, a specialist in sports medicine at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said to keep athletes healthy during the pandemic, their communities need keep wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

“The health of the community around athletes is of the utmost importance,” he said.

Borchers added that prevention is key and that the focus should be on preventing the spread of coronavirus and not on what happens when an athlete tests positive.

There have been 109,923 total cases of coronavirus and 3,871 deaths attributed to the virus in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

More than 850 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, which was down from the 21-day average of 1,116. Thirty-nine deaths have been reported in the last day, up from the average of 23.

Hospitalizations increased by 117 to a total of 12,436. There were 19 ICU admissions reported, bringing the total to 2,805.

There have been 1,863,180 people tested for coronavirus in Ohio throughout the pandemic. Over the last week, an average 4.5% of those tested were positive for the virus. The state is reporting 89,068 presumed recoveries.

According to data released last week, more young adults are testing positive for the virus. Those ages 20-29 make up 19.4% of cases reported in August, the most of any age group. The age group was also the highest in June and July.

In March, people ages 50-59 made up the largest group, before dropping to ages 30-39 in May and then 20-29 in June.