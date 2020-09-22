Coronavirus: Ohio sees lowest number of daily cases since Sept. 8

Hospitalizations increased by 70 for a total of 14,899. Eleven ICU admissions were reported, bringing the total to 3,210.

The governor also unveiled a new demographics dashboard Tuesday that shows how the virus is impacting different races and ethnicities.

The data shows the percentage of population for each race and ethnicity and percentage of cases, hospitalizations and deaths for each race and ethnicity.

The governor continued to stress that people get a flu shot as colder weather approaches.

He encouraged people to get the shot and continue to wearing a mask, saying it’s Ohioans' best line of defense against the viruses.

DeWine also noted that taking preventative steps for the flu and COVID-19 overlap and will lower people’s risk of getting either virus.

With temperatures dropping, the state is looking at how it can resume indoor visitations at nursing homes. Currently, visits are able to take place outdoors.

DeWine said that more information on indoor visitation will hopefully be released in the next week. In preparation for plans, the state has asked facilities to look at their filtration systems.

Last week, DeWine unveiled two new COVID-19 dashboards. The first reported coronavirus cases in K-12 schools throughout the state. The data includes cumulative and new cases for both students and staff.

The second dashboard looks at the virus' impact in children younger then 18. It includes how many cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been reported and also includes cases by county, age group, race and ethnicity.