Coronavirus: 112,003 total cases, 3,929 deaths reported in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will give on update on Ohio’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m.

Earlier this week, the governor said to expect more information on the performing arts in the coming days. The announcement came shortly after he said all sports would be permitted to resume this fall as long as leagues followed health guidelines.

DeWine is also expected to release update alert levels for the state’s 88 counties.

Since the levels were announced in July, Montgomery County has remained at level 3, meaning there’s a high risk of coronavirus exposure of spread in the county. Mercer County has also been at level 3 the last two weeks. As of Aug. 13, the rest of the Miami Valley is at level 2.

Though Ohio has started to see a slight decrease in overall cases being reported each day, DeWine warned that the virus is still spreading in rural communities.

Data released on Tuesday showed that Mercer and Darke counties were the two counties in the state with the most cases per 100,000 people. Mercer County reported 245.3 cases per 100,000 and Darke County reported 207.4 cases.

Preble, Champaign and Auglaize counties were also in the top 10 with 159, 113.2 and 109.5 case per 100,000 reported respectively.

As of Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health was reporting 110,881 total cases and 3,907 deaths attributed to the virus in the state.