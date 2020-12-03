X

Coronavirus: DeWine to update Ohioans on state’s response to pandemic

By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine will give an update to coronavirus’ impact on Ohio and how the state is fighting the pandemic.

He is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. and will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

On Wednesday, Ohio’s seven-day positivity rate passed 15%, placing the state on its own travel advisory.

The Ohio Department of Health recommends against to travel to states with a positivity rate of 15%. There were 14 states, including Ohio, on the list Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, there have been 437,928 total cases of coronavirus reported in Ohio, according to ODH. The state is reporting an average of 8,122 cases a day.

