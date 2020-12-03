Montgomery County remains purple, state’s highest coronavirus alert level

Warren County, which was on the watch list last week, remained at level 3, or red.

“Unfortunately, we’re still at level 4 and we just remind people that this is going to be a continued fight to reduce the number of cases,” said Dan Suffoletto, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County public information supervisor. “We’re going into a holiday period where people will want to get together, which is only natural, but we’re asking people to maintain their distance from others.”