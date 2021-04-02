Coronavirus: Gov. Mike DeWine visits New Carlisle senior living facility

“Clark County, their numbers are ahead of the state’s numbers, ahead of the numbers in the state average. In fact, if you look at people over the age of 70, there are now almost at 75% of people in Clark County that have received the vaccine,” DeWine said. “They are just doing a phenomenal job.”

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 75.2% of those 70 years and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot. Statewide that percentage is around 73%.

Clark County Combined Health District Commissioner Charles Patterson thanked the governor for the visit and said he appreciates “all the help.”

“We appreciate all the vaccine that we have been receiving in Clark County,” Patterson said. “Without it, we wouldn’t be able to hold these outreach clinics.”