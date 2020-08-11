Coronavirus: Greater Dayton RTA to offer free bus passes for those on unemployment

Anyone interested in the passes can contact Montgomery County’s Business Services at (937) 225-5627 or fill out the online form at https://bit.ly/FreeBusPass, and a staff member will follow-up to approve and load the pass on a smartphone. The pass will be accessible through the Transit app, available for Apple and Android devices, the release said. The passes will be available through Dec. 31, 2020.

“RTA is proud to partner with Montgomery County in this effort to ensure citizens have the mobility they need as they transition through these difficult times,” said Sharon Hairston, RTA Board of Trustees President. “Those who have suffered employment loss during the pandemic will be provided access to all RTA services to assist them in rebuilding their lives. This joint effort supports the missions of Montgomery County and RTA to provide opportunity and serve as a bridge for those members of our community in need.”