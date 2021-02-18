Coronavirus: Greene County moving vaccine registration to state’s central system

“Once most participating providers have signed up, the next phase will be to make the site live to those seeking to be vaccinated,” he said. “Our goal is for Ohioans to have a positive customer experience when we launch the site to make appointments.”

GCPH said it will share an update once its vaccine registration system has been integrated and the site is available.

ODH is working with providers to integrate current systems with the state’s and also helping them work through waitlists to potentially add those commitments to the new system.

As of Wednesday, Ohio has 1,003 vaccine providers, according to ODH. To view a full list, visit the state health department’s website here.