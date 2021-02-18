Coronavirus: Greene County moving vaccine registration to state’s central system

Greene County Public Health shut down its coronavirus vaccine registration page as it works to move over to a central scheduling system created by the Ohio Department of Health.
GCPH is one of the agencies across the state using a waitlist for its vaccine distribution. On Feb. 3, GCPH reported that its waitlist was around 20,000 people and that hundreds were signing up each day.
We have shut down our vaccine registration page in order to begin the transition over to the centralized scheduling...Posted by Greene County Public Health on Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Under the central scheduling system, Ohioans will be able to see which providers in their area have vaccines available and then sign up for an appointment. Currently, people can only sign up for the vaccine through the providers and often have to check with multiple providers each week as shipments are received.
Gov. Mike DeWine announce the scheduling system on Tuesday, saying the site is functional and that state is now working to enroll providers.
“Once most participating providers have signed up, the next phase will be to make the site live to those seeking to be vaccinated,” he said. “Our goal is for Ohioans to have a positive customer experience when we launch the site to make appointments.”
GCPH said it will share an update once its vaccine registration system has been integrated and the site is available.
ODH is working with providers to integrate current systems with the state’s and also helping them work through waitlists to potentially add those commitments to the new system.
As of Wednesday, Ohio has 1,003 vaccine providers, according to ODH. To view a full list, visit the state health department’s website here.