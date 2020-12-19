Coronavirus: How many Ohioans have been vaccinated?

The Ohio Department of Health unveiled a new coronavirus dashboard showing how many people have received vaccinations in the state.
The dashboard includes a breakdown by ages, ethnicity race and sex, as well as the cumulative and daily number of vaccinations.
Users can also search by county by clicking on an interactive map of the state.
A drop down menu at the top of the dashboard allows users to view the number of people who received their first dose (vaccine started) and the number of people who received their second dose (vaccine completed).
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, with a waiting period between the first and second dose.