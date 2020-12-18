X

Coronavirus: Vaccinations start at Ohio’s nursing homes

Gov. Mike DeWine was in Columbus Friday morning as Ohio's first nursing home resident received the coronavirus vaccination. Photo courtesy Gov. Mike DeWine's Office
Gov. Mike DeWine was in Columbus Friday morning as Ohio's first nursing home resident received the coronavirus vaccination. Photo courtesy Gov. Mike DeWine's Office

Local News | 7 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Ohio’s first nursing home resident was vaccinated against coronavirus in Columbus Friday as part of a federal program partnering with pharmacies.

Vaccinations kicked off at Columbus Crown Point Care Center.

ExploreMiami Valley nurse featured in new coronavirus PSA

The CDC invited the state to participate in the program, which provides vaccines to nursing home residents and staff through Walgreens CVS, PharmScript and Absolute Pharmacy.

“All of us look forward to helping communities with vaccinations in the months ahead,” said Walgreens President John Standley.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.