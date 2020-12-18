Coronavirus: Vaccinations start at Ohio’s nursing homes

Ohio’s first nursing home resident was vaccinated against coronavirus in Columbus Friday as part of a federal program partnering with pharmacies.
Vaccinations kicked off at Columbus Crown Point Care Center.
The CDC invited the state to participate in the program, which provides vaccines to nursing home residents and staff through Walgreens CVS, PharmScript and Absolute Pharmacy.
“All of us look forward to helping communities with vaccinations in the months ahead,” said Walgreens President John Standley.