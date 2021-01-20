Coronavirus: Miami County to reopen vaccine registration for ages 75+ tomorrow

Starting tomorrow morning Miami County residents ages 75 and older will be available to register for coronavirus vaccine clinics scheduled for next week.
Registration will open at 9 a.m. Thursday at https://bit.ly/3bwyoyP. Residents can also sign up by calling 937-573-3461.
Miami County Public Health will have a few hundred vaccine clinic positions available next week and appointments are expected to fill up quickly. Once all spots are full registration will close.
Vaccine clinics will be from Tuesday through Friday at 510 W. Water St. in Troy.
Public Health will have less vaccines next week than it received this week. However, the total allotment for Miami County is scheduled to be more due to the number of doses other providers in the county are scheduled to receive.
For information on other providers in the county, visit https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration.
Public Health asks residents to remember that vaccine supplies are limited and that appointments will be made based off how many vaccines are available. The county is working to get the vaccine distributed as quickly as possible.
Residents should continue to wear face masks, practice social distancing and frequently wash their hands.