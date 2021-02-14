Coronavirus: Montgomery County deputies to provide rides to vaccine appointments in severe winter weather

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said that deputies and staff who are not patrolling the roads will be available to transport those who feel unsafe driving in hazardous conditions to vaccine appointments.

“Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County has a tough decision to make on whether to move forward with the vaccinations on Tuesday or to reschedule them,” Streck said in a release. “Although my road patrol deputies will be extra busy if we get the weather that is predicted, my reserve deputies, command and administrative staff have formulated a plan to help our elderly citizens or others who are not comfortable driving in the snow, get to and from their vaccination appointments.”