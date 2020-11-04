X

Coronavirus: Nick’s Restaurant temporarily closed after employee tests positive

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

At least one employee of Nick’s Restaurant in Xenia has tested positive for coronavirus and the restaurant is temporarily closed, Greene County Public Health reported.

Health officials are asking that anyone who has dined at Nick’s between October 21 and October 31 to monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms.

Marc Perkins the owner of Nick’s restaurant spoke about the positive case.

"Our main concern is the well-being of our employees, guests and the community at large. We recently became aware that we have four employees who tested positive for Coronavirus. We have made the decision to voluntarily close Nick’s to the public temporarily,” he said.

There is no information as to when Nick’s will reopen.

