Coronavirus: Ohioans with these medical conditions can get the vaccine next week

Gov. Mike DeWine said about 200,000 people will be eligible under this group.

People with those conditions will be able to get the vaccine from any approved vaccine provider in Ohio.

The state is encouraging doctors and hospitals who regularly treat these patients to reach out to them about getting the vaccine.

Currently, Ohio is in Phase 1B of its vaccination distribution plan. Ohioans ages 65 and older, K-12 schools staff and those with a severe congenital, developmental or early onset medical disorder and an intellectual or developmental disability are able to receive the vaccine.