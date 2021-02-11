School-reported COVID cases finally drop significantly

Meanwhile, local schools continue to offer the first dose of COVID vaccine to their staff. Trotwood educators got their shots Monday in conjunction with Premier Health, as they prepare for students in younger grades to return to classrooms next week. More than 600 Kettering schools employees got vaccine shots Wednesday in partnership with Walgreens, with more on tap Thursday.

The three local school districts waiting until March 1 for a return to classes are Dayton, Northridge and Yellow Springs. Most local schools returned to some form of in-person learning in January, and schools’ COVID case numbers stayed fairly high that month, while Ohio’s general population saw COVID infections decrease.

There are still some concerns with ODH’s school data. Cases reported on a week or two-week lag go into the state’s cumulative totals, but they never show up as a “new” case in the state’s tally. This week there were 122 such cases statewide and 32 locally.

Explore Local school employees receive first COVID vaccinations

But even if all of those late-reported cases were counted as “new” for Feb. 1-7, COVID case numbers still would have been down more than 10% from the week before.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS REPORTING THE MOST NEW COVID CASES FEB. 1-7

25 — Beavercreek (21 students, 4 staff)

19 — Centerville (14 students, 5 staff)

18 — Springboro (16 students, 2 staff)

12 — Miamisburg (10 students, 2 staff)

10 — Lebanon (6 students, 4 staff)

9 — Kettering (8 students, 1 staff)

9 — Greeneview (8 students, 1 staff)

8 — Tipp City (7 students, 1 staff)

PRIVATE SCHOOLS REPORTING THE MOST NEW COVID CASES FEB. 1-7

4 — Carroll HS (3 students, 1 staff)

4 — St. Luke Beavercreek (4 students)

3 — Miami Valley School (3 students)

3 — Troy Christian (3 students)

SOURCE: Ohio Department of Health