Coronavirus: Pro Football Hall of Fame CEO offers museum as mass vaccination site

“One of the pillars of the mission at the Pro Football Hall of Fame says the Hall will “promote the values” taught in the game of football. Among those values are teamwork, commitment and respect – and they are needed more than ever,” Baker said. “In this time of national emergency caused by COVID-19, the Hall strives each day to uphold those values and do everything it can to lead, in the myriad ways Ohioans engage with us, successfully through the pandemic.”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has multiple meeting spaces that could accommodate vaccine distribution, as well as a large parking lot space and access to I-77 that could allow large-scale distribution, Baker said. He believes that using the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a vaccine site could speed up distribution.