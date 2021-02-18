Coronavirus: Registration opens for Miami County vaccine clinic

Registration is open for a coronavirus vaccine clinic scheduled for next week through Miami County Public Health.
Residents can register by calling 937-573-3461 or visiting Public Health’s website. Once all vaccine appointments are full registration will close.
Currently, Ohioans ages 65 and older and those with childhood medical issues that carried into adulthood are eligible for vaccination under Phase 1B.
The state has not announced the next phase of vaccination at this time, including who will be included in the next group or when it will begin.
Ohio is also working on central vaccine scheduling system that will show residents vaccine availability in their and allow them to register from one central system.
The system is functional and the state is working to enroll provider, Gov. Mike DeWine said earlier this week.
Once enough providers are online on the system, it will be made available to the public.